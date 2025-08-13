/'Iran still has 400 kilograms of enriched uranium': Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a recent interview, spoke of the strike on Iran’s nuclear program. In the same conversation, he also mentioned that Tehran still has 400 kilograms of enriched uranium. Netanyahu called the operation historic and noted that they were successful in neutralising Iran’s atomic ambitions and its ballistic missile arsenal.

In an exclusive interview with news outlet i24NEWS, the prime minister said the plan to strike the Iranian nuclear facilities would have been executed with or without a green signal from the US.

“With or without approval, we’re doing it,” said Netanyahu.

“Fortunately, we have a very sympathetic president… but the decision was made to proceed regardless, because it is in our soul,” he added acknowledging that he ultimately secured cooperation from President Trump.

Netanyahu claimed the strikes pushed Iran’s nuclear program back by “a good few years.” He acknowledged, “We knew in advance it wouldn’t be destroyed. It’s a necessary condition but not sufficient to produce nuclear bombs. They’re not currently in a position to advance.”



Flashback - Ceasefire a day after US struck Iran:

While the US president has reiterated at multiple occasions that his military ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear facilities and pushed the country back decades. With a few edits in the statement but mostly remained same. The US first struck nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, a day later announced truce between Israel and Iran.

Trump in his statement on June 24 said, "Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."