/'As deadly as war’: Iran says US sanctions kill 500,000 people a year, mostly children

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Western governments falsely portray sanctions as a ‘bloodless alternative to war’. He accused the US of committing crimes against humanity. Citing a Lancet study, he said the US sanctions have unilaterally killed 500,000 people every year since 1970. He called the Western sanctions 'inhumane' and called for a collective effort between the sanctioned nations for a unified response.

The Lancet study, funded by the Centre for Economic and Policy Research, conducted cross-national panel data analysis between age-specific mortality rates and 152 countries sanctioned between 1971 and 2021, applying a wide range of methods such as observational data, entropy balancing, Granger causality, event-study representations, and instrumental variables to form a causal relationship. The findings suggest that sanctions have similar impacts to war. It also suggests rethinking the foreign policy tools, highlighting the importance of exercising restraint in their use and seriously considering efforts to reform their design.