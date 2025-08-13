/Ukraine's $2,500 interceptor drone flying at 195 mph take down Iranian Shaheds

Ukrainian firm Wild Hornet has said that it has created a counter for the Shahed Kamikaze Drone- Iranian Shahed Drone. On Monday released a video was released on the social media platform X claiming that the STING interceptor drone boosts with high speed up to 195 mph, similar to the speed of a bullet train. It is only priced at $2500, and this compact air defence solution offers militaries and frontline defenders a much-needed alternative to the expensive missile defence systems and fighter jets.

According to the footage and performance report, the drone's speed and manoeuvrability will be effective against Iranian-made Shahed drones, which are at the forefront of the Russian attack to target Ukrainian infrastructure. The new Shahed Drone flies higher and faster, making it harder for Ukraine's air defence machine gun squad to intercept them. Instead of wasting thousands of dollars on employing costly surface-to-air missiles.

Russia have started producing a large number of Shahed drones locally. Shahed Drone is priced range $20000-$900000 for all variants, compared to the STING interceptor at $2500. So this can significantly change the economics of the war. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a goal for the country to build 1,000 interceptor drones daily. Wild Hornet, one of the largest non-profit drone makers, has reportedly launched a fundraiser campaign for its Night Hornets wing, with a goal to raise $25,000.