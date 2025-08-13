/Ukraine's $2,500 interceptor drone flying at 195 mph take down Iranian Shaheds

A Ukrainian startup, Wild Hornet, has claimed that it has created the STING interceptor drone, which travels at a speed almost equal to that of a bullet train and is capable of shooting down an Iranian drone.
Ukrainian firm Wild Hornet has said that it has created a counter for the Shahed Kamikaze Drone- Iranian Shahed Drone. On Monday released a video was released on the social media platform X claiming that the STING interceptor drone boosts with high speed up to 195 mph, similar to the speed of a bullet train. It is only priced at $2500, and this compact air defence solution offers militaries and frontline defenders a much-needed alternative to the expensive missile defence systems and fighter jets.
According to the footage and performance report, the drone's speed and manoeuvrability will be effective against Iranian-made Shahed drones, which are at the forefront of the Russian attack to target Ukrainian infrastructure. The new Shahed Drone flies higher and faster, making it harder for Ukraine's air defence machine gun squad to intercept them. Instead of wasting thousands of dollars on employing costly surface-to-air missiles.
Russia have started producing a large number of Shahed drones locally. Shahed Drone is priced range $20000-$900000 for all variants, compared to the STING interceptor at $2500. So this can significantly change the economics of the war. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a goal for the country to build 1,000 interceptor drones daily. Wild Hornet, one of the largest non-profit drone makers, has reportedly launched a fundraiser campaign for its Night Hornets wing, with a goal to raise $25,000.
Ukraine have reportedly intercepted 89 per cent of the 6241 drones launched at them in July, but it still implies hundreds have reached their targets. It had paired them with ballistic missiles to wreak havoc on Ukrainian air-defence units. Russia had reportedly improved the Shahed Drone, with the jet-powered version that can fly up to 500 mph. At 195 mph, Ukraine's interceptors are much slower than the mass-produced Russian jet-powered Shahed drones. When first reports emerged of the STING's existence in 2024, it was considered the Despite this, Ukraine attempts to match the speed, agility, and increase affordability of the Shahed drone to help level the playing field in modern asymmetric warfare.