/‘Dead men walking’: Several Iranian nuclear scientists survived Israel's attack, are hiding in Tehran

After Israel killed multiple Iranian nuclear scientists during the 12-day war against the Islamic Republic's nuke programme, it has been reported that some of them are alive and have been sent into hiding. The British newspaper, The Telegraph, reported that over 15 of the surviving researchers, among 100 on an Israeli list, are no longer living in their main homes or lecturing at universities amid fear of renewed Israeli strikes, citing a senior Iranian official.

The scientists have been moved into safe villas in Tehran and along the country’s northern coast with their families. The report claimed that among those who were teaching in the universities of Tehran were “replaced with people who have no connection with the nuclear program." The report cited some of the Israeli officials who called these scientists “dead men walking” despite the increased security.

Iran has started nuclear programme at a different location?

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (June 4) that Iran had not agreed to inspection of its nuclear program or even to give up enriching uranium. Referring to the reports about Air Force One, en route to New Jersey, Trump said Tehran's nuclear programme had been set back permanently after the Israel-Iran war, but the Islamic Republic could start it at a different location.

"I would say it's set back permanently," Trump said as he travelled to New Jersey after an Independence Day celebration at the White House. "I would think they'd have to start at a different location. And if they did start, it would be a problem."

How much damage has Iran faced

As per the American news agency CBS News, US defence officials said that three American B-2 bombers were used to strike the Fordow nuclear site of Iran. Each of the B-2s was armed by 2 US-made "bunker-buster" bombs - also known as GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, or MOPs bombs. These bombs are extremely heavy in weight and can only be dropped using a B-2.

Iran's key nuke facility, Fordow, was attacked by the US. It is Iran's high-grade uranium enrichment facility and is buried around 300 feet under a mountain. Apart from this, Natanz and Isfahan, two other nuclear sites, were also targeted by the US via Tomahawk missiles launched by submarines.

The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a social media post that there was "no increase in off-site radiation levels" after the US strike. Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation also confirmed the US attacks on its three nuclear facilities but said the strikes will not stop it from progressing in its nuclear program.

The condition of Iran's nuke sites

The US strike came after nine days of continuous bombing by Israel on Iran's top nuclear facilities. The Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar claimed Iran’s nuclear programme had been set back by two years - a claim that

Tehran continues to deny. Moreover, the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Mahdi Mohammadi, said that nothing "exceptional" had happened after the US struck Iran.