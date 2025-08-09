/'Will not show any mercy': Iran probes 20 arrests over alleged Israel links after deadly war

Iran is investigating 20 individuals arrested for alleged ties to Israel following a 12-day conflict. Authorities claim the suspects include Mossad agents and collaborators across multiple provinces.
Iran’s judiciary has confirmed it is investigating 20 people arrested over alleged ties to Israel in the aftermath of the recent 12-day war between the two long-time rivals. “These cases were immediately filed under the supervision of the esteemed investigators and are being investigated,” judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir told reporters in Tehran. He added that more information would be released in due course.
According to Iran’s intelligence agency, the suspects include “20 spies, Mossad operational and support agents, and elements connected to the regime’s (Israel’s) intelligence officers in Tehran” as well as other provinces. The arrests were announced in late July, weeks after the conflict erupted.
The arrests follow an unprecedented Israeli bombing campaign in mid-June, which struck both military and nuclear targets in Iran. The offensive killed senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and hundreds of others, and also hit residential areas. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, and has since promised swift trials for those accused of working with Israel.
“The judicial system will not show any mercy in dealing with spies and Zionist agents and will teach a lesson to all spies… with firm rulings,” Jahangir warned.
On Wednesday, Iranian authorities executed Roozbeh Vadi by hanging. He had been convicted of spying for Israel by passing on sensitive information about Iranian nuclear sites and scientists. Fars news agency reported that Vadi worked at the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute, a subsidiary of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI). Iranian media also circulated an image of an academic paper co-authored by Vadi with two nuclear scientists killed during the war, Ahmad Zolfaghar and Abdolhamid Minouchehr.