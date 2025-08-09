/'Will not show any mercy': Iran probes 20 arrests over alleged Israel links after deadly war

Iran’s judiciary has confirmed it is investigating 20 people arrested over alleged ties to Israel in the aftermath of the recent 12-day war between the two long-time rivals. “These cases were immediately filed under the supervision of the esteemed investigators and are being investigated,” judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir told reporters in Tehran. He added that more information would be released in due course.

Intelligence agency claims arrests across provinces

According to Iran’s intelligence agency, the suspects include “20 spies, Mossad operational and support agents, and elements connected to the regime’s (Israel’s) intelligence officers in Tehran” as well as other provinces. The arrests were announced in late July, weeks after the conflict erupted.

Conflict triggers wave of arrests

The arrests follow an unprecedented Israeli bombing campaign in mid-June, which struck both military and nuclear targets in Iran. The offensive killed senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and hundreds of others, and also hit residential areas. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, and has since promised swift trials for those accused of working with Israel.

Harsh sentences promised for suspected spies

“The judicial system will not show any mercy in dealing with spies and Zionist agents and will teach a lesson to all spies… with firm rulings,” Jahangir warned.

Execution of nuclear worker accused of spying