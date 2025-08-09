/'Important that Russians don't succeed in deceiving': Zelensky is racing to rally allies ahead of Trump–Putin talks - Here why

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stepped up diplomatic efforts as the United States and Russia prepare for talks without Ukraine. On Saturday, he said he spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron about the “diplomatic situation” in Ukraine. “I spoke with President of France @EmmanuelMacron. I am grateful for the support. We exchanged views on the diplomatic situation,” Zelensky posted on X. He added that “it is truly important that the Russians do not succeed in deceiving anyone again.”

Call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Zelensky also urged Ukraine’s partners to take “clear steps” towards a lasting peace during a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “Clear steps are needed, as well as maximum coordination between us and our partners. We value the determination of the United Kingdom, the United States, and all our partners to end the war,” he wrote on social media.

Dialogue with Denmark and Estonia

The Ukrainian president also held discussions with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. “These days, diplomatic activity is extremely high. However, we see no changes in Russia’s position – the Russians still refuse to stop the killings, still invest in the war, and still push the idea of ‘exchanging’ Ukrainian territory for Ukrainian territory,” he said, warning that such ideas would only put Russia in a stronger position to resume fighting.

Zelensky later spoke with Estonia’s Prime Minister Kristen Michal, discussing Ukraine’s EU membership talks and security issues. He stressed that “unity must work” and there should be “no divisions or injustice” for Ukraine and Moldova in their path towards the European Union.

Strong message before Trump–Putin meeting

His diplomatic push comes after Washington and Moscow announced a high-profile summit to be held in Alaska on 15 August between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Trump suggested there could be “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” Russia and Ukraine, without elaborating. “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” Zelensky said shortly after, insisting that “any decisions without Ukraine are also decisions against peace” and “cannot be ended without us.”

War still far from resolution

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced. Despite three rounds of talks this year, no agreement has been reached. Putin has so far rejected calls for a ceasefire. Zelensky said Ukraine is “ready for real decisions that can bring peace” but emphasised it must be a “dignified peace.”