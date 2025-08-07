/'War must end': Ukraine’s Zelensky calls for ‘lasting peace’ after call with Trump

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he and US president Donald Trump agree that the war in Ukraine “must end,” following a high-level meeting in Moscow between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

“Right on my way from our brigades here in Sumy region, I spoke with President Trump. This conversation happened after President Trump’s representative, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow. Our joint position with our partners is absolutely clear, the war must end. And it must be done honestly,” Zelensky wrote on X.

He said European leaders were also on the call and thanked them for their support, stressing that Ukraine would “definitely defend its independence” while seeking a “lasting and reliable peace.”

Trump hails ‘highly productive’ talks with Putin

Trump earlier described Witkoff’s three-hour meeting with Putin as “highly productive,” adding, “Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this war must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come.”

The meeting, held just two days before a US-imposed Friday deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire or face new economic penalties, is part of a last-ditch effort by Washington to push for an end to the conflict.

Kremlin calls meeting ‘constructive’

The Kremlin released footage showing Putin warmly greeting Witkoff, noting it was the fifth meeting between the two this year. Putin aide Yuri Ushakov described the discussions as “useful” and “constructive,” saying they covered both the “Ukraine issue” and “perspectives for possible strategic cooperation” between Moscow and Washington.

Trump’s frustration grows over continued strikes

The talks come amid growing signs of Trump’s impatience with Putin over ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. The US president has long claimed he could end the conflict within “24 hours” through personal diplomacy, but has admitted that repeated civilian casualties have tested his patience.