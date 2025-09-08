Kremlin claimed on Monday (September 8) that no sanctions can ever force Russia to change its stance on Ukraine. This came just hours after the US and EU indicated they were considering additional economic restrictions.

Western nations have imposed multiple sanctions on Russia since the war erupted in Ukraine in 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian economy, which has grown faster than those of G7 countries and defied Western predictions of a crash, has endured well.

"No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change the consistent position that our president has repeatedly spoken about," Peskov told Kremlin reporter Alexander Yunashev.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This came after the American President Donald Trump said on Sunday (September 7) that he was ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia. This was the closest he has come to suggesting he will tighten sanctions against Moscow or those who buy its oil.