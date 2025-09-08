/Jerusalem shooting: Hamas doesn't take responsibility but says this...

The shooting claimed the lives of five poeple and left 15 injured. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds meeting with chiefs of security establishment. Forces also confirm that the two attackers have been neutralised
Following the shooting that took place at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Street on Monday (September 8), which left five people dead and 15 injured, Hamas has praised the deadly terror attack at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, describing it as a “heroic operation.” In a statement, the group said the assault was “a natural response to the occupation’s crimes and the war of extermination it is waging against our people.” While Hamas stopped short of claiming responsibility, it urged Palestinians in the West Bank to “intensify the confrontation with the occupation and settlers.”
Also Read: Jerusalem shooting attack: Five killed, multiple injured; two attackers ‘neutralized’. What we know so far
At least five people were killed and several others injured when Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a crowded bus stop in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, authorities said. Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), confirmed five fatalities in the late-morning assault at Ramot Junction, updating its earlier count of four. Police said the two assailants were shot dead at the scene.
According to MDA, seven of the wounded remain in critical condition. Among those killed were a man in his fifties and three others in their thirties. In total, about 15 people sustained injuries. Eyewitness accounts described scenes of chaos. Paramedic Fadi Dekaidek said victims were “lying on the road and pavement near the bus stop, some unconscious.”
Police said the attackers drove to the site, stepped out, and opened fire at commuters before being quickly confronted. A nearby security guard and an armed civilian returned fire, killing both gunmen. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency security meeting in response to the incident. Hamas, which has been locked in war with Israel in Gaza for nearly two years, praised the attack, calling it a “natural response” to Israel’s military actions. The group identified the shooters as Palestinian militants but did not formally claim responsibility.
The assault marked one of the deadliest shootings in Jerusalem since the Gaza conflict began after Hamas’s October 2023 cross-border attack, which left more than 1,200 people dead in Israel, mostly civilians. Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza has killed over 64,000 Palestinians, according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry that the United Nations deems credible.