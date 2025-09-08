/Jerusalem shooting: Hamas doesn't take responsibility but says this...

Following the shooting that took place at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Street on Monday (September 8), which left five people dead and 15 injured, Hamas has praised the deadly terror attack at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, describing it as a “heroic operation.” In a statement, the group said the assault was “a natural response to the occupation’s crimes and the war of extermination it is waging against our people.” While Hamas stopped short of claiming responsibility, it urged Palestinians in the West Bank to “intensify the confrontation with the occupation and settlers.”

What happened in Jerusalem shooting?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

At least five people were killed and several others injured when Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a crowded bus stop in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, authorities said. Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), confirmed five fatalities in the late-morning assault at Ramot Junction, updating its earlier count of four. Police said the two assailants were shot dead at the scene.

According to MDA, seven of the wounded remain in critical condition. Among those killed were a man in his fifties and three others in their thirties. In total, about 15 people sustained injuries. Eyewitness accounts described scenes of chaos. Paramedic Fadi Dekaidek said victims were “lying on the road and pavement near the bus stop, some unconscious.”

Police said the attackers drove to the site, stepped out, and opened fire at commuters before being quickly confronted. A nearby security guard and an armed civilian returned fire, killing both gunmen. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency security meeting in response to the incident. Hamas, which has been locked in war with Israel in Gaza for nearly two years, praised the attack, calling it a “natural response” to Israel’s military actions. The group identified the shooters as Palestinian militants but did not formally claim responsibility.