Jerusalem shooting attack: Five killed, multiple injured; two attackers ‘neutralized’. What we know so far

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 13:40 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 14:22 IST
Jerusalem shooting attack: 5 killed, multiple injured; emergency services at site. What we know Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Five people have been killed and multiple have been injured in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Monday (September 8). Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu hold meeting with heads of security

A mass shooting at a major crossroads in Jerusalem on Monday (September 8) morning claimed the lives of five people and left at least 15 others wounded, Israeli officials said. Six of the injured remain in critical condition, according to the emergency medical service, Magen David Adom. The incident unfolded at the northern gateway into Jerusalem, a busy stretch that links the city with nearby Jewish settlements. Witnesses reported that two gunmen boarded a crowded bus during the morning rush and began shooting at passengers before continuing their attack outside near a bus stop.

Security forces responded swiftly, fatally shooting both attackers within minutes and preventing further bloodshed. Footage from the scene showed panic-stricken commuters running for cover as bullets struck the bus and surrounding area. Paramedics described scenes of chaos, with victims sprawled on the pavement amid shattered glass. Magen David Adom confirmed that the dead included one man in his fifties and three men in their thirties. Several of the wounded were rushed to hospitals across the city for urgent treatment. The attack, among the deadliest in Jerusalem in recent months, comes at a time of heightened tensions linked to the continuing conflict in Gaza.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu reacts

Following the attack, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is taking the stock of the situation with the heads of the security establishment. Yair Lapid, leader of the Opposition posted on X, “A terrible terrorist attack this morning in Jerusalem in which four innocent Israelis were murdered. I strengthen the security forces in their efforts to thwart terrorism. Sending deep condolences to the families of the murdered and a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

