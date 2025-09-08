/Amid health rumours, Trump seen biting 'tablet-like' blue object while attending US Open

Days after ‘#TrumpIsDead’ went viral on social media, US President Donald Trump was seen with a blue object between his teeth at the US Open on Sunday (Aug 8). The image soon went viral amid health concerns regarding the oldest president of the United States. The image was captured by award-winning photographer Andres Kudacki. Trump was seated beside her press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, and was about to bite a blue object.

The photographer shared the picture on X and captioned it saying that US President Donald Trump is ' taking a tablet' as he watched the US Open men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, in New York. When The Daily Beast spoke to the photographer Andres Kudacki, he said that he didn't know what the US President was specifically having, adding that he did not react after taking it. “I don’t know what it was specifically, I said it was a ‘tablet’ as that works for both, a mint or a tablet...he was very discreet,” Kudacki said. Social media went on a speculation spree after the photo surfaced. Some said that he was having blue-coloured Wintergreen Altoid mints, while some speculated that he was having blue, square-shaped Hygroton, which is used for high blood pressure and edema. As per reports, Edema is swelling that is caused by having fluid trapped in the body’s tissues.



Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has revealed that Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a blood circulation issue, after “mild swelling was noticed in his lower legs.” Her clarification came after Trump's swollen legs were seen during his public events. She said that doctors determined that Trump has blood pooling in his veins, a condition common among individuals over the age of 70. She also added that the tests showed “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.”

Meanwhile, the US president had undergone a health test back in April this year. According to that report, Trump is in "excellent cognitive and physical health" and had "excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function." In the first annual physical of his second presidential term, Trump was also found to have scarring “on the right ear from a gunshot wound” after an assassination attempt last July. At 78, Trump is the oldest president to take office and rumours about his health have been constantly floating after he took office in January this year.