/White House reveals details about Trump's heart health after concerns about his swollen ankles: 'Test confirmed that...'

Amid concerns about US President Donald Trump's swollen ankles and bruised hand, his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also revealed details about his heart health. She said that the US president underwent an echocardiogram as part of the evaluation and his heart function was normal. This came even as Leavitt revealed that Trump is suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, a blood circulation issue.

Karoline Leavitt said, "Amid all the tests, the President underwent bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasound, which assesses the blood flow to the legs, according to Levitt. His tests also included a total blood count, and he underwent an echocardiogram as part of the evaluation. The heart test “confirmed normal cardiac structure and function.”

Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday revealed that Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a blood circulation issue, after “mild swelling was noticed in his lower legs.” Leavitt was addressing concerns over visible swelling in President Trump’s ankles and bruising on his hand when she made the disclosure and said that it was assessed to be “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin” as a preventative heart-health measure. After investigating ankle swelling, doctors determined that Trump has blood pooling in his veins, a condition Leavitt described as common among individuals over the age of 70. As for the bruising on the hand, Leavitt said it was “consistent” with irritation from “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin”.

She emphasised that the tests showed “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.” “I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hand and also swelling in the president’s legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician ... all results were within normal limits,” Leavitt said.

Rumours about POTUS' health

An X user shared photos of Trump's hand and ankles and pointed out that it was swollen. “Swollen ankles at the World Cup. Bruised hand at today’s press availability. Is the Trump administration hiding the President’s health?” the X user said. Another X user commented on the sitting posture of the POTUS, "He walks slumped over and sits in a way that looks like he is compensating for some breathing difficulty." Another user added, "He also looks like he has some skin health issues that should be looked into." A user said, “Yup I saw the ankles, and that can be a sign of cardiac or BP sometimes, chemo treatments, some medication too. I bet Trump falsified his health report. Well, obviously did where he said he was 224 lbs, and clearly that is not accurate just by looking at him.”

Donald Trump's health report