/Skin-toned makeup or health issue? Trump's swollen ankles, bruised hands pave way for rumours - Here's what doctors said

Rumours about the health of United States President Donald Trump are floating on social media after his recent appearance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the FIFA Club World Cup finals. A visibly swollen ankle and bruised hands raised concerns about his fitness. Though his medical report from April this year stated that he is fit physically, mentally and cognitively, several netizens have suspected that Trump's team may be hiding his illness.

A mysterious bruise on his hand made headlines yet again after a C-SPAN camera caught the blemish under what looked like a layer of skin-toned makeup, per The Daily Beast report. Last month, while Trump stood in the White House War Room following a strike on Iranian nuclear sites, the same discolouration was visible in official photos. In December 2024, the POTUS told the Times that the bruise was due to some work-related injury. “It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people,” he expressed.

However, doctors who weighed in on the matter said that swollen ankles could mean a dangerous disease, too. Dr Jeff Foster, Medical Director of Manual, told ReachPlc what Trump’s swollen ankles could mean. "Ankle swelling can be due to a range of factors: anything from standing up for too long in the hot weather, to heart or liver problems,” he said. "The big one we worry about is heart failure which is a condition where the heart cannot pump the blood around the body fast enough which results in fluid pooling in the feet and ankles.” Many have also pointed out that Trump seems to have lost weight. In a conversation with the Irish Star,Dr Daniel Atkinson explained, "A person who's almost 80 with a busy schedule might be more at risk of certain conditions that can cause weight loss.”

Rumours about POTUS' health

An X user shared photos of Trump's hand and ankles and pointed out that it was swollen. “Swollen ankles at the World Cup. Bruised hand at today’s press availability. Is the Trump administration hiding the President’s health?” the X user said. Another X user commented on the sitting posture of the POTUS, "He walks slumped over and sits in a way that looks like he is compensating for some breathing difficulty." Another user added, "He also looks like he has some skin health issues that should be looked into." A user said, “Yup I saw the ankles, and that can be a sign of cardiac or BP sometimes, chemo treatments, some medication too. I bet Trump falsified his health report. Well, obviously did where he said he was 224 lbs, and clearly that is not accurate just by looking at him.”

Donald Trump's health report