/What facilities will Mehul Choksi get if extradited to India? MHA punctures ‘prison condition grave’ claims

India has furnished a formal letter to the Ministry of Justice, Kingdom of Belgium, assuring the conditions under which fugitive Mehul Choksi will be kept if he is extradited to India over involvement in a bank fraud case. Choksi, who was arrested by Belgian authorities in April this year, is the prime accused in a Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, along with his nephew, Nirav Modi.

In the letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) detailed the conditions in which Choksi would be kept in Mumbai jail, assuring material, medical and procedural safeguards to address human rights concerns raised in extradition proceedings. Earlier, the diamond merchant’s legal team claimed that prison conditions in India were “grave” in a bid to prevent his extradition.

Choksi to be held in Mumbai jail

According to the ministry, Barrack No. 12, which has a capacity of six persons, at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, has been designated for Choksi’s detention. He is assured of humane and dignified treatment, with a minimum of three square metres of personal space, access to a washroom, clean drinking water, proper bedding, medical facilities and more. His detention will be in accordance with norms set by the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT).

“The detention cell in which he is to be kept has the provision of providing a clean thick cotton mat, pillow, bedsheet and blanket. However, a metal frame/wooden bed can be provided on medical grounds,” the letter reads, according to News18. His cell will have adequate light, ventilation, and storage for permissible personal items.

Exercise and recreational

While in detention, Choksi will be allowed to be out of his cell for exercise and recreation for a “reasonable amount of time each day.” He will also get adequate food three times a day, with accommodations for special dietary needs subject to medical approval, throughout his period in prison, the MHA assured in the letter. A jail canteen with access to fruits and basic snacks will also be available.

“Daily outdoor exercise is permitted in an open-to-sky yard, and indoor recreation includes board games and casual badminton. The jail also offers yoga, meditation, and access to a library and reading materials,” according to the letter.

‘No discrimination’

“If Mehul Choksi is extradited to India, the government of India on the basis of the information received from the government of Maharashtra and Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Maharashtra State, solemnly assures that all such facilities are available in Arthur Road Prison shall be provided to him without any discrimination as per lodging policy in vogue,” the letter added. “This assurance is a sovereign assurance by the government of India in consultation with the State Government concerned.”

Medical care