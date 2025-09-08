'More bulls**t from...': Trump aide Peter Navarro's anti-India tirade continues even as X fact checks him - Here's what he said now

Days after US President Donald Trump said that he would always be friends with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his trade advisor, Peter Navarro, has again slammed India for purchasing oil from Russia. Navarro launched a war of words against India in the escalation of Trump's trade war and called New Delhi ‘laundromat of the Kremlin.’ He even called the Russia-Ukraine war ‘Modi’s war' and justified Trump's tariffs on India, saying that it would put pressure on Moscow. While tech giant Elon Musk's X also corrected him for his fake claims, he slammed the platform, wrongly stating that it works for ‘India’s special interests.' His tirade even prompted Musk to clarify that “people decide the narrative” on X and community notes ought to correct everyone, without any exceptions. However, despite all this, Navarro seems to have taken a vow not to stop. In a new post on X on Monday (Aug 8), he criticised India's purchase of Russian oil, claiming that the country did not buy it in large quantities before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adding to his claims that India is funding the war. He referred to the revenues as “blood money” and accused India of profiting while lives were being lost. He also used coarse language to dismiss X fact fact-checking and community notes.

Earlier in an anti-India post, Navarro accused New Delhi of "profiteering" from the Russian oil imports but got fact-checked on X, with his claims being called "hypocritical." He then slammed the platform and accused it of working in favour of India. Musk jumped into the saga and explained in a post that community notes "corrects everyone without exception". However, he did not take any names. It must be remembered that Navarro and Musk had different viewpoints and often used sharp words criticising each other while the Tesla CEO served at the white House. Musk once called Navarro "dumber than a sack of bricks." White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt had then tried to play down the public feud, saying that “boys will be boys.”

Navarro's anti-India tirade