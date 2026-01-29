/'Minnesotans, we've been through a lot': Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar announces run for governor

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar formally launched a campaign for Minnesota governor on Thursday (January 29), releasing a video announcement on X shortly after Governor Tim Walz announced he would not seek a third term. In the video, Klobuchar acknowledged the difficult period the state has endured, referencing multiple recent tragedies, including separate incidents in which two US citizens were fatally shot by ICE agents. “This has been incredibly hard, and we shouldn’t pretend otherwise,” she said. Still, she emphasized that Minnesotans have a history of coming together, guided by values such as fairness, perseverance, and basic decency. She closed the message by confirming her decision to run, saying she believes the state can “stand up for what’s right and repair what’s broken.”

Klobuchar, who was re-elected to a fourth term in the US Senate in 2024, has consistently won her statewide races by wide margins. She also mounted a presidential bid in 2020, though she exited early in a crowded Democratic primary.

Speculation about her entering the governor’s race intensified after Walz announced he would step aside. Just one day before her announcement, Klobuchar told Minnesota Public Radio that while she values her role in the Senate, her commitment to Minnesota ultimately outweighs everything else.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Walz’s tenure as governor drew criticism from Republicans and President Donald Trump over claims of widespread social-services fraud during his administration. While there is no evidence tying Walz personally to any wrongdoing, critics argue his leadership failed to prevent the misuse of public funds. Before Walz exited the race, no other prominent Democrats had challenged him. On the Republican side, however, the field is crowded, with more than a dozen candidates vying for the nomination. Those include House Speaker Lisa Demuth, businessman Kendall Qualls, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell.

Klobuchar’s entry is expected to reshape the contest, potentially prompting some Republicans to reconsider their campaigns now that they may face a well-established statewide figure rather than an embattled incumbent. Former GOP Governor Tim Pawlenty said her candidacy significantly alters the political landscape, calling her an especially strong contender.