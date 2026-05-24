/‘India can count on me 100%. I am a big fan of PM Modi,‘ says Trump in phone call at Delhi event

US President Donald Trump made a surprise audio call during the US Embassy’s 250th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi and, expressing his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called him ‘great’ and added, “I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi.”

“I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the prime minister. Modi is great. He’s my friend,” the US President said.

Trump further praised India, saying, “We’ve never been closer to India, and India can count on me 100% and our country. If they ever need help, they know who they call. They call right here. We’re doing well. We’re setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market, and anything India wants again. And I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi.”

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Speaking to US Ambassador Sergi Gor, Trump said, “... You have to be a representative of our country, Sergio. But I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He’s my friend.

“We have never been closer to India. And India can count on me 100 per cent and our country,” Trump said as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood in front of a giant screen installed at the event.

“I know you’re going to represent us well. Everybody, enjoy your evening. And it’s an honour to talk and say hello to Prime Minister Modi. And let him know I’m a big fan.”

India-US partnership continues to deepen under Trump and Modi: Gor

Speaking at the event, the US envoy said the India-US partnership continues to deepen under the leadership of Trump and PM Modi.

“This open path diplomacy is driven by the personal bond between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. I hear about it every time the President and I speak. One of the first questions the President will ask is, ‘How is my friend the Prime Minister doing?’ And that is something that is important to convey. Because this relationship is not new. It’s not a year old,” Gor said.

He added that the two nations were working closely on expanding economic and strategic cooperation. “As you know, we have a direct line to everybody in administration, but especially to our President that is the partnership that opens markets, drives innovation and creates high-quality jobs for both Americans and Indians. America first does not mean America alone, and every week we identify opportunities that are win, win situations for both of our nations,” Gor added.

US envoy hints at interim trade deal soon

Praising both leaders, the ambassador further stated, “President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are leaders who have championed a new vision for the partnership between our two nations.”

Gor also hinted that an interim trade deal between the two nations may be signed soon. “This bond is the foundation of a new era. One where we’re actively delivering on the promise of our cooperation and building a future of tangible achievements. Since I arrived in New Delhi just five months ago, we have announced an interim trade deal that hopefully, in the next few weeks will get signed,” he added.

Gor described the India-US partnership as the foundation of “a new era” and highlighted recent developments in bilateral cooperation. “This bond is the foundation of a new era. We are actively delivering on the promise of our cooperation and building a future of tangible achievements,” Gor said.

“Tonight is not only about celebrating history. It is about looking ahead to a new era of shared success driven by the extraordinary momentum in the US-India partnership.”