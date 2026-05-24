/Elon Musk’s ‘Jesus-level miracles’ remark on Neuralink sparks row

Tech billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk on Sunday (May 24) praised his brain-chip company Neuralink, calling its work “Jesus-level technologies” for “Enabling people to control a computer with their mind and the completely blind to see.”

In a post on X, Musk said, “Neuralink is a much bigger breakthrough than most people realise.”

The SpaceX CEO was responding to a social media post describing Starship as one of the last major engineering achievements created entirely by humans before artificial intelligence transforms innovation and design.

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“Starship may end up being the last truly gigantic engineering marvel built entirely by human hands and 20-watt biological meat computers before AI fundamentally transforms how civilisation designs and builds everything,” an X user named @XFreeze wrote.

Musk’s remarks came days after he spoke at the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv, where he highlighted Neuralink’s progress in developing brain-computer interface (BCI) technology. The company aims to directly connect the human brain with digital devices.

According to Musk, Neuralink has already helped patients who lost brain-body communication regain the ability to interact using computers. He suggested that restoring mobility and vision could soon become possible through the technology.

The company has reportedly implanted its Telepathy BCI device in more than 20 patients suffering from paralysis. These patients can now operate computers, phones and even robotic systems using only their thoughts. Neuralink has also been conducting trials on implants designed to restore speech.

Musk said Neuralink’s Blindsight implant could eventually help restore vision and may even offer “perhaps superhuman vision” in the future. He has previously spoken about the possibility of Neuralink giving humans “superpowers” as the technology develops further.

“Restoring control of people who are tetraplegics and restoring sight, I think, are pretty big deals,” Musk said at the summit. “They’re sort of what I might call Jesus-level technologies.”

According to startup data platform Tracxn, Neuralink has raised around $1.29 billion and is currently valued at nearly $9 billion. Musk has said the company plans to begin “high-volume production” of its brain-chip devices in 2026.