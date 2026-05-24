/Fan faints amid crowd during Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday greeting session outside Jalsa | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan has been greeting fans on Sundays for years, but this week's interaction session outside Mumbai's residence sparked concern on social media after a fan allegedly fainted amid the massive crowd gathered near Jalsa. Several videos from the incident surfaced online on Sunday, drawing a lot of attention from fans.

Bachchan’s weekly appearance outside his residence has remained a much-loved ritual among admirers. Fans from different parts of the country gather outside the bungalow hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar as he waves and thanks them for their support.

However, this weekend’s gathering appeared difficult to manage due to the heavy turnout and extreme heat.

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A fan faints outside Jalsa

As per the viral videos, the actor arrived outside Jalsa dressed in a white outfit to greet fans when commotion broke out within the crowd. Amid the rush and high temperatures, one person was seen collapsing on the road while others nearby quickly stepped in to help.

As per reports, he was offered water, and the bystanders attempted to create space around the individual. The fan’s current condition has not been revealed yet.

The viral clips have sparked a conversation online over crowd management. Many users expressed concern over the risks involved in waiting for long hours.

Bachchan on Sunday greetings

Bachchan has often spoken about the affection he receives from fans and regularly shares moments from the Sunday gatherings on his personal blog. In one of his recent posts, he said, "This is my pride and my honour to have the blessings of the many .. they make me believe .. they make me breathe another day .. they provoke me to work and to work harder and to deliver... they are my Ef .. my extended family. In this heat, they have been waiting for hours to get a glimpse and that is no small thing. The public is our god. Love, respect and good wishes to them, that's all they want."

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