/Amitabh Bachchan, 83, opens up about sleepless nights due to work, reveals his go-to cure

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t keep much from his loyal fan base. The 83-year-old actor, who still works around the clock, recently opened up about losing sleep due to a hectic schedule and back-to-back shoots. He also shared the remedy that helps him unwind.

Big B is an avid social media user and often posts about his thoughts and daily life. Sometimes he shares brief updates on his social media handles, and when he has more to say, he turns to his blog.

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In the early hours of Tuesday morning (May 12), the actor spoke about staying at work and how the person needs atleast seven hours of rest for the body to “recover and repair."

He wrote: “No sleep process takes over at this hour of the morning from the night before. Why because, work is more important than sleep... medical says it’s not right... must get 7 hrs minimum... the body grows, develops and repairs in the sleep hours... "

As for what helps him relax, he said classical meditation solos work for him.

''So what does one do? As I work, I am glued to the Ef Blog but in the silence of the night that gentle music on slide guitar-sitar rendering some of the most soulful classical meditation solos... aaah!! There is no better cure for the soul than this,” he wrote.

Beyond acting, Bachchan is known for his voice and has sung several iconic songs over the course of his career. Writting further, the actor shares a note for music.

“it is the chord that ties the soul to the Almighty.. that invisible thread unseen, yet felt despite its absence.. i feel.. so it strums the strings within….. the seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the World, are the Universal commonness of mankind…. respect it and it shall respect you…… put it on and softly it shall gave you the peace of slumber…..(sic)," the actor said.

He added: “The seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the World, are the Universal commonness of mankind…. respect it and it shall respect you …(sic)."

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