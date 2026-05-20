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Amitabh Bachchan’s hospitalisation news is false; It was a routine check-up and he is doing fine - Report

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 20, 2026, 09:08 IST | Updated: May 20, 2026, 10:04 IST
Amitabh Bachchan’s hospitalisation news is false; It was a routine check-up and he is doing fine - Report

Picture of Amitabh Bachchan Photograph: (Instagram)

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Amitabh Bachchan, 83, was never hospitalised. Hours after the report of his admission broke, it was learned that it was only a routine check-up. 

On Tuesday night, reports emerged that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had been hospitalised in Mumbai. However, sources later confirmed that the actor had visited the hospital only for a routine check-up and is doing fine. The sources clarified that he was never admitted; it was a short visit.

News of the veteran actor's hospitalisation left his millions of fans concerned.

Amitabh Bachchan went to the hospital for a routine check-up

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After news of Bachchan, 83, being hospitalised surfaced, sources stated that he had been discharged from a private Mumbai hospital following a routine check-up. However, other reports claimed that the actor was never hospitalised and had only visited the hospital for a routine check-up.

According to The Times of India, the news of Bachchan's hospitalisation was false, and his visit to Nanavati Hospital was just for a regular checkup.

“Mr Bachchan did visit Nanavati Hospital on Saturday, however, it was a regular check-up which he goes for every month and he returned home after that.” The source said before adding, “The news is absolutely false. He is absolutely fine and after his regular hospital visit on Saturday, he was back home and was also seen driving his car from Jalsa to Janak the next day. He is currently at home.”

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Big B is active on social media and regularly shares updates through his posts or blog. However, as of now, he has not commented on this.

What has Amitabh Bachchan shared on his blog?

Hours after the news of his hospitalisation broke, the actor wrote a post on his blog. “Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ir bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!! bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise , bolan lage kaag re!!!!!"

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

The actor is one of the busiest in the industry. At 83, he refuses to slow down and remains very present for his millions of fans. From greeting them every Sunday outside Jalsa to rarely missing a chance to post on social media, he does it all. On the work front, Big B will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama. His action sequences in the first film were outstanding.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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