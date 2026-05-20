/Amitabh Bachchan’s hospitalisation news is false; It was a routine check-up and he is doing fine - Report

On Tuesday night, reports emerged that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had been hospitalised in Mumbai. However, sources later confirmed that the actor had visited the hospital only for a routine check-up and is doing fine. The sources clarified that he was never admitted; it was a short visit.

News of the veteran actor's hospitalisation left his millions of fans concerned.

Amitabh Bachchan went to the hospital for a routine check-up

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After news of Bachchan, 83, being hospitalised surfaced, sources stated that he had been discharged from a private Mumbai hospital following a routine check-up. However, other reports claimed that the actor was never hospitalised and had only visited the hospital for a routine check-up.

According to The Times of India, the news of Bachchan's hospitalisation was false, and his visit to Nanavati Hospital was just for a regular checkup.

“Mr Bachchan did visit Nanavati Hospital on Saturday, however, it was a regular check-up which he goes for every month and he returned home after that.” The source said before adding, “The news is absolutely false. He is absolutely fine and after his regular hospital visit on Saturday, he was back home and was also seen driving his car from Jalsa to Janak the next day. He is currently at home.”

Big B is active on social media and regularly shares updates through his posts or blog. However, as of now, he has not commented on this.

What has Amitabh Bachchan shared on his blog?

Hours after the news of his hospitalisation broke, the actor wrote a post on his blog. “Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ir bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!! bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise , bolan lage kaag re!!!!!"

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