/'If you don't want war, be ready for war': Iranian diplomat's suggestion to Tehran as WH says Trump is ready to use force

Amid escalated tensions between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear programme, an Iranian diplomat has said that the Islamic Republic should be fully prepared for war if it wants to avoid war. As Tehran prepares for a third round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States in Geneva on Thursday (Feb 26), former Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ramin Mehmanparast said Tehran was fully prepared for a fair and respectful agreement and that “the ball is in the Americans’ court,” but rejected the idea that military threats could extract concessions.

“If we want war not to happen, we must be 100 per cent ready for war,” he said, adding that Iran’s armed forces were at the highest level of readiness.

Meanwhile, the White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday (Feb 24) that the US President Donald Trump prefers diplomacy as a first option on Iran but is prepared to use lethal force if necessary.

