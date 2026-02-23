/Iran to attack Israel? Netanyahu warns 'unimaginable' response if Tehran makes 'most serious mistake in its history'

Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran of an “unimaginable” response if it attacks Israel, as opposition leader Yair Lapid backed strong action, and Tehran cautioned of wider regional consequences.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Monday (Feb 23) against any attack on Israel. “We are in very complex and challenging times,” he said. He added that if Iran makes “perhaps the most serious mistake in its history” and attacks Israel, “we will respond with strength that it cannot even imagine.”
Meanwhile, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said, “I will go wherever necessary, from CNN to the British parliament, and tell them: You know that I am the head of the opposition, you know that Netanyahu and I are rivals, but Iran must be attacked with full force, the rule of the ayatollahs must be overthrown.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convening a limited security consultation to discuss Iran, attended by the military chief of staff and the defence minister, Kan News reported.
On the other hand, Iran’s deputy foreign minister warned at a conference in Geneva that any aggression against Tehran would not remain confined to one country. “We call upon all nations committed to peace and justice to take meaningful steps to prevent further escalation. The consequences of any renewed aggression wouldn’t remain confined to one country, and responsibility would rest with those who initiate or support such actions,” Kazem Gharibabadi said.