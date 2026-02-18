Amid the controversy over the alleged poisoning of the Russian politician Alexey Navalny, Russia has claimed that the allegation was made to overshadow the issue of the Epstein Files. Moscow demanded that the European countries that made the allegation provide concrete data to support their claim.

“All the accusations against Russia were of the ‘highly likely’ variety. There were no specific details,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. “It was purely a proclamation to become the opening act of the Munich conference and to overshadow the Epstein Files. We demand they hand over concrete data on this issue," he added.

Russia has ‘means, motive and opportunity’

On February 14, a joint investigation by five European governments, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands, claimed that Russia's Alexei Navalny, who died in February 2024 while imprisoned in an Arctic penal colony, was poisoned with epibatidine.

The laboratories that tested samples taken from Navalny’s body said the substance was present and likely caused his death. Western officials say Russia had the “means, motive and opportunity” to administer the toxin.

What is epibatidine?