  'A claim to overshadow Epstein Files': Russia demands 'concrete data' on Alexei Navalny poisoning allegation

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 21:05 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 21:05 IST
Protesters and mourners rally at the Russian Embassy following the death of Alexei Navalny on February 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photograph: (AFP)

Russia rejected claims that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with epibatidine, demanding concrete evidence from European governments and alleging the accusation aimed to overshadow the Epstein Files controversy.

Amid the controversy over the alleged poisoning of the Russian politician Alexey Navalny, Russia has claimed that the allegation was made to overshadow the issue of the Epstein Files. Moscow demanded that the European countries that made the allegation provide concrete data to support their claim.

“All the accusations against Russia were of the ‘highly likely’ variety. There were no specific details,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. “It was purely a proclamation to become the opening act of the Munich conference and to overshadow the Epstein Files. We demand they hand over concrete data on this issue," he added.

Russia has ‘means, motive and opportunity’

On February 14, a joint investigation by five European governments, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands, claimed that Russia's Alexei Navalny, who died in February 2024 while imprisoned in an Arctic penal colony, was poisoned with epibatidine.

The laboratories that tested samples taken from Navalny’s body said the substance was present and likely caused his death. Western officials say Russia had the “means, motive and opportunity” to administer the toxin.

What is epibatidine?

Epibatidine is a neurotoxin which is naturally found on the skin of South American poison dart frogs. It is extremely potent and acts directly on the nervous system. Epibatidine, the wildlife toxin alleged in Navalny's case, is not known to have been used in any political assassination cases before. But there are multiple cases when natural toxins have been used for lethal purposes in history.

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social movements.

