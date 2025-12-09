/‘If water isn’t released immediately…’: Trump threatens additional tariffs on Mexico over water treaty violation

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 8) threatened to impose an additional 5 per cent tariff on Mexico, accusing the nation of violating its “comprehensive water treaty”. Trump alleged that the violation was “hurting our beautiful Texas crops and livestock”. Giving a deadline of December 31, Trump warned its neighbour of imposing additional tariffs if 200,000 acre-feet of water is not released by them. He added that Mexico has an “obligation” to fix the issue.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Mexico continues to violate our comprehensive Water Treaty, and this violation is seriously hurting our BEAUTIFUL TEXAS CROPS AND LIVESTOCK. Mexico still owes the U.S over 800,000 acre-feet of water for failing to comply with our Treaty over the past five years.”

The US president also stated that Mexico is not responding, adding that it is “very unfair” to the farmers in the US. He stated that he has authorised documentation to punish Mexico with a 5 per cent tariff if the demands aren’t met by December 31.

“The U.S needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31st, and the rest must come soon after. As of now, Mexico is not responding, and it is very unfair to our U.S. Farmers who deserve this much needed water. That is why I have authorized documentation to impose a 5% Tariff on Mexico if this water isn’t released, IMMEDIATELY. The longer Mexico takes to release the water, the more our Farmers are hurt. Mexico has an obligation to FIX THIS NOW. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he said.

What is 1944 US-Mexico water treaty?

Under the ‘Treaty on the utilization of waters of the Colorado and Tijuana Rivers and of the Rio Grande’, which was signed in 1944 betwee the two neighbours, Mexico is required to send 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the US from the Rio Grande through a network of interconnected dams and reservoirs every five years, which is used to support agricultural activities in Texas and other US bordering states.