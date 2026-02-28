/'Even if intercepted…’: US embassy’s eerie warning to citizens in Bahrain on Iranian drone, missile strikes

Iranian missiles shattered the calm in the nearly always peaceful Bahrain on Saturday (Feb 28). The US Embassy in Manama issued a stark warning to American citizens, hinting that they're not safe even if the missiles and drones from Iran are intercepted. The stark security alert warned of a potential “imminent drone/missile attack in Bahrain,” urging American citizens to immediately shelter in place as tensions escalate across the Gulf region. The warning came even as videos shared on social media purportedly showed Iranian missile attacks on Bahrain.

Why Bahrain is on high alert

Citing "media reported threats of missiles/drones over Bahrain,” the Embassy in Manama urged U.S. citizens in Bahrain to review security plans in the event of an attack, and to stay alert in case of additional future attacks.”

The warning comes after Israel-US strikes on Iran led to retaliation by the Islamic Repblic.

The use of drones and missile systems targeting Gulf states hosting US military assets has now become a possibility.

Bahrain, a key US ally in the Gulf, hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

Bahrain has long been considered strategically significant in regional security dynamics.

Past escalations between Iran and US-aligned countries in the region have raised fears of retaliatory or proxy attacks targeting critical infrastructure and military facilities.

While authorities have not confirmed a specific launch or impact, the embassy’s language suggests officials are treating the threat as credible and likely.

‘Even if intercepted’: Falling debris a major risk

In unusually blunt language, the embassy said that the US missle defence and interception systems may not eliminate danger to civilians.

“Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk,” the statement cautioned.

Defence systems in the region have previously intercepted incoming projectiles, but falling fragments have caused damage and injuries in past incidents.

What residents are being told to do in Bahrain

The embassy outlined detailed protective measures for US citizens and other residents in the event of explosions or sirens.

“If you hear a loud explosion, or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,” it said.

“If in a home or building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.

“If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands,” the embassy added.

“After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance.”

The advisory underscored the seriousness of the perceived threat.

In the coming days, the entire Gulf region is likely see instability as drone and missile warfare has increasingly become a feature of regional conflicts.