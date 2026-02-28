/‘US vs Iran’: Why Iran chose the US military base in Bahrain as one of its primary targets?

Iran targeted the US base in Bahrain because it can host the Fifth Fleet and over 8,000 personnel. Located just 200km away, the base controls the Strait of Hormuz, making it a critical strategic target.
Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and Central Command. It directs all American naval operations across the Middle East.
Bahrain sits approximately 200 kilometres across the Persian Gulf from Iran's coastline. This short distance makes the installation highly vulnerable to short-range ballistic missiles.
The base accommodates over 8,000 US military personnel, civilian employees, and their families. Striking this densely populated hub was intended to inflict maximum damage.
The Fifth Fleet is responsible for securing the Strait of Hormuz, where 20 per cent of global oil passes. Iran targeted the base to disrupt American control over this vital maritime chokepoint.
NSA Bahrain provides crucial logistical support and resupply for aircraft carriers like the USS Gerald R. Ford. Damaging the port facilities directly limits how long US warships can sustain combat operations.
Bahrain was the first Gulf nation to officially host a major American naval headquarters. By striking Manama, Tehran sent a stark warning to other Arab states about the dangers of hosting US forces.
The installation operates advanced maritime surveillance networks that track Iranian submarine and fast-boat movements. Neutralising this command centre temporarily blinds the US military's naval intelligence.