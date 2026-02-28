Bahrain reported on Saturday (Feb 28) that a facility housing the US Fifth Fleet headquarters was struck by a missile as Iran launched its retaliatory attacks following US and Israeli strikes. "The Fifth Fleet's service centre was subjected to a missile attack. We will provide you with details later," Bahrain's National Communication Centre said in a statement.

The tiny Gulf kingdom of Bahrain is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and the US Naval Forces Central Command headquarters.

Bahrain's deep-water port can accommodate the largest US military vessels, such as aircraft carriers, and the US Navy has used the base in the country since 1948, when the facility was operated by Britain's Royal Navy.

Several US ships have their home port in Bahrain, including anti-mine vessels and logistical support ships.