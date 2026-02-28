Is Iran targeting US bases across the Middle East after joint strikes? From Bahrain and Qatar to Kuwait and the UAE, key American installations are on alert.
Which American military bases could be in Tehran’s sights? Scroll down to read more.
As Israel and the United States launched Operation Epic Force, aka Operation Lion's Roar, against Iran on Saturday (Feb 28), tens of thousands of troops deployed across the Middle East face a retaliatory threat.
Where are US military bases located in the Middle East? Here's all you need to know about US bases in the Gulf.
Bahrain reported on Saturday (Feb 28) that a facility housing the US Fifth Fleet headquarters was struck by a missile as Iran launched its retaliatory attacks following US and Israeli strikes. "The Fifth Fleet's service centre was subjected to a missile attack. We will provide you with details later," Bahrain's National Communication Centre said in a statement.
The tiny Gulf kingdom of Bahrain is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and the US Naval Forces Central Command headquarters.
Bahrain's deep-water port can accommodate the largest US military vessels, such as aircraft carriers, and the US Navy has used the base in the country since 1948, when the facility was operated by Britain's Royal Navy.
Several US ships have their home port in Bahrain, including anti-mine vessels and logistical support ships.
US troops remain stationed in Iraq’s Kurdish region as part of the anti ISIS coalition, though their mission is expected to conclude by September under a bilateral agreement.
American forces have already withdrawn from federal Iraq. In recent years, bases in Iraq and Syria have been targeted by Iran-aligned groups, particularly after the Gaza war began in October 2023.
On Saturday, Kuwait's Chief of Staff said in a statement that "air defence systems engaged incoming missiles detected in the airspace".
Kuwait hosts multiple US military facilities, including Camp Arifjan, the forward headquarters of the US Army component of CENTCOM.
Ali al Salem Air Base serves as a "primary airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces" and hosts assets such as MQ-9 Reaper drones.
In Qatar, air defence systems were activated on Saturday, as warning sirens sounded across parts of the country. An official told AFP that a US-made Patriot interceptor brought down an Iranian missile mid-air.
Qatar hosts the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military installation in the region. It houses forward elements of CENTCOM along with air and special operations forces.
The base supports airlift, refuelling, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Iranian missiles previously targeted Al Udeid in June last year following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
US troops have long operated in Syria as part of efforts against ISIS, though a full withdrawal is now underway and could be completed within weeks.
Amid current tensions, Syria temporarily closed parts of its southern airspace near the Israeli border.
The United Arab Emirates said it had intercepted Iranian missiles and reserved its right to respond to the attacks, while Kuwait also engaged incoming strikes on Saturday.
"The Ministry of Defence announced that the United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles. The UAE's air defences responded with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of the missiles," it said in a statement.
Abu Dhabi said it "reserves its full right to respond", slamming the attacks as "a dangerous escalation".
The UAE-based Al Dhafra Air Base hosts the US 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, along with combat aircraft and MQ 9 drones.
The UAE said its air defences intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles and described the attack as a dangerous escalation, while reserving the right to respond.