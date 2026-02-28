/'Epic Fury' hits Iran: Israel-Tehran conflict escalates beyond borders

The opening hours of Saturday's (February 28) strikes against Iran highlight key differences from the 12-day war in timing, targets, coordination, and escalation. Explosions were reported across Tehran, hitting roughly 30 targets in the first wave, including leadership residences, intelligence centers, and reportedly even the Supreme Leader’s office.

Unlike the 12-day war, which started with nighttime attacks, this operation started early in the morning on the first day of Iran’s week, suggesting an intent to maximise disruption and expose leadership from the outset.

The initial focus appears to be on Iran’s leadership and security infrastructure, rather than solely military assets, although US officials claim military targets were hit. Washington’s involvement marks a major shift. The US is reportedly coordinating closely with Israel from the start, indicating a broader, more strategic campaign. Donald Trump’s recent address urged Americans to support the Iranian people and warned the regime that continued oppression comes at a deadly cost, signaling regime change as a possible objective.

