/'Epic Fury' hits Iran: Israel-Tehran conflict escalates beyond borders

The opening hours of Saturday's (February 28) strikes against Iran highlight key differences from the 12-day war in timing, targets, coordination, and escalation. Explosions were reported across Tehran, hitting roughly 30 targets in the first wave, including leadership residences, intelligence centers, and reportedly even the Supreme Leader’s office.
Unlike the 12-day war, which started with nighttime attacks, this operation started early in the morning on the first day of Iran’s week, suggesting an intent to maximise disruption and expose leadership from the outset.
The initial focus appears to be on Iran’s leadership and security infrastructure, rather than solely military assets, although US officials claim military targets were hit. Washington’s involvement marks a major shift. The US is reportedly coordinating closely with Israel from the start, indicating a broader, more strategic campaign. Donald Trump’s recent address urged Americans to support the Iranian people and warned the regime that continued oppression comes at a deadly cost, signaling regime change as a possible objective.
Operations are unfolding in phases: Trump released a recorded address and is expected to address the nation Saturday morning (US time). Iran responded rapidly, launching missiles within hours targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa. Statements from Tehran suggest no red lines remain, with full-force retaliation underway and sustained attacks directed at Israel from the outset. Unlike June 2025, when Iran’s strike on Al Udeid in Qatar was mostly symbolic, Saturday's confrontation has already spread beyond Israel. Explosions reported in Gulf states suggests US bases are now in the crosshairs. Additionally, Yemen’s Houthis have announced renewed Red Sea attacks, further broadening the conflict into a multi-front regional war. Early indications point to a far more coordinated, expansive, and escalatory confrontation than the 12-day war.