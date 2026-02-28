/Khamenei escapes first wave of US‑Israel bombing: 5 places where he could be hiding right now

The US and Israel launched 'Operation Epic Fury', targeting key sites with massive bunker-buster bombs. Following the initial bombardment, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei survived the assault and was immediately evacuated to a highly secure, undisclosed location.
The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes, dropping 30,000-pound bunker busters. Following the bombardment, Iranian officials confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei was evacuated safely.
The Supreme Leader could be sheltering in the IRGC's deep command bunkers beneath Tehran. These facilities are reinforced with thick concrete to withstand direct kinetic military strikes.
Iran has constructed vast 'missile cities' deep inside the Zagros Mountains. These heavily fortified tunnel networks sit beneath hundreds of metres of solid rock, offering maximum protection from aerial bombardment.
Khamenei maintains a strong power base in his birthplace, the holy city of Mashhad. Security experts suggest he could use highly guarded, undisclosed safe houses within the city's extensive religious complexes.
As Iran's theological centre, Qom features extensive underground military infrastructure. Intelligence analysts believe Khamenei might seek refuge in fortified command posts built beneath the city's religious institutions.
Despite recent strikes, the sprawling Isfahan region contains numerous decentralised military bases. Khamenei could be operating from an undamaged, highly secure underground node within this vast military-industrial hub.
To avoid detection by US satellite tracking, Khamenei is likely moving continuously between these secure locations. By not remaining static, the Iranian leadership prevents the US military from securing a precise target lock.