Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 15:58 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 16:03 IST

Multiple loud explosions rocked Abu Dhabi as Iranian forces targeted the Al Dhafra Air Base, a critical military installation shared by the UAE Air Force and the US Air Force.

 

1. The Scope of the Regional Counter-Attack
Iran has launched a massive, multi-front retaliatory campaign targeting at least six nations across the Middle East. Beyond its direct missile barrage against Israel, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has directed ballistic missiles and drone swarms at US military installations scattered across the Arabian Peninsula. Iranian officials have publicly stated that all US bases and interests in the region are now within their operational reach, effectively engulfing the entire Gulf in the conflict.

2. Bahrain: The US Fifth Fleet Targeted
In a direct strike against American naval dominance, Iran targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet located in Manama, Bahrain. Bahrain's National Communication Centre confirmed that the fleet's service center was subjected to a missile attack. Thick smoke was reported rising from the Juffair area, highlighting a severe escalation that directly threatens international maritime security and logistical support ships in the Gulf.

3. United Arab Emirates: Al Dhafra Air Base Under Fire
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Multiple loud explosions rocked Abu Dhabi as Iranian forces targeted the Al Dhafra Air Base, a critical military installation shared by the UAE Air Force and the US Air Force. Witnesses near Abu Dhabi's Corniche reported rapid, powerful blasts that shook residential windows. In response, the UAE was forced to partially and temporarily close its airspace as an exceptional precautionary measure.

4. Qatar: Al Udeid Forward Headquarters Hit
The sprawling Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, which serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM), was also caught in the crossfire. Emergency sirens blared across the base as Qatari missile defense systems scrambled to intercept incoming Iranian projectiles. The immediate threat prompted the US Embassy in Qatar to issue urgent shelter-in-place advisories for all American citizens in the country.

5. Kuwait: US Army Central Base Threatened
The retaliatory wave extended into Kuwait, a crucial logistical hub for the American military and home to US Army Central. Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions and warning sirens across the country as Iranian missiles entered the airspace. Reacting to the deteriorating security situation, Kuwait's aviation authority immediately suspended all commercial flights to and from Iran until further notice.

6. Saudi Arabia: Explosions Echo in Riyadh
International correspondents stationed in the Saudi capital of Riyadh reported hearing loud bangs and several heavy explosions shortly after the strikes in Qatar and Bahrain were confirmed. While it remains unclear if these blasts were direct impacts on Saudi soil or the result of Saudi Patriot missile batteries intercepting Iranian projectiles passing through their airspace, the event signals an immediate kinetic threat to the Kingdom's security.

7. Global Aviation and Economic Paralysis
This coordinated strategy of regional denial has triggered immediate global fallout. The airspace over Iran, Israel, Iraq, and several Gulf states has been largely emptied of civilian air traffic, forcing major airlines like Lufthansa and Air India to suspend routes and reroute flights mid-air. The rapid expansion of the strike zones has caused immediate panic in global energy markets, sharply raising the risk of catastrophic oil and gas supply disruptions from the Mideast Gulf.

