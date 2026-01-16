/'Beginning of the end of world': Russia warns of nukes, says third World War will take place in Arctic

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that a conflict over Greenland would "spell catastrophe for the Western world" and "end of the world as we know it". Tensions have been rising rapidly over Donald Trump's constant push to take over the Arctic island, claiming the US needs it for its safety and security. Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, and there has been a "fundamental disagreement" between Trump’s administration and its European allies. Soldiers from France and Germany have started arriving in Greenland, with Norway and Sweden set to send their troops as well. However, Tusk has categorically stated that his country would not send soldiers to Greenland, stating that any aggression between NATO allies would shatter the foundations of global security.

"An attempt to take over (part of) a NATO member state by another NATO member state would be a political disaster," Tusk told reported. "It would be the end of the world as we know it, which guaranteed a world based on NATO solidarity, which held back the evil forces associated with communist terror or other forms of aggression," he added. Denmark has also warned that an attack on Greenland would mark the end of NATO. Trump has suggested that he is open to all options to take control of Greenland. He claims that Russia and China are vying to take control of the island, and so the US has to have control of the land.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that the presence of European troops in the Danish autonomous territory did not alter his "goal of the acquisition of Greenland". The European forces in Greenland have joined Denmark in a series of exercises aimed at reinforcing the island's security. Russia has also hit back at the scheme, saying Trump is "fulfilling the Pentagon's will".

Third World War could kick off in Arctic, Russia says

Former Russian deputy minister Dmitry Rogozin says that the US intends to place nuclear strike forces on the Arctic island, which will offer them an upper hand over China and the Kremlin. Commenting on Trump's desire to have the "Golden Dome" missile defence system, he said, “Orbital sensors, ground interceptors, decision-making algorithms - all this requires advantageous geography, and Greenland's position in the Arctic, with it proximity to Russia, and convenience for northern ICBM trajectories, fits perfectly into this architecture." Rogozin added that this would disrupt "the entire system of strategic stability in the world that has prevented the use of nuclear weapons since 1945." He warned that the Arctic could act as the theatre for Third World War, since it will be the "fastest route" for nuclear warheads to go between Russia and the US.

Rogozin said that they may believe that capturing Greenland would result in nuclear superiority over Russia and China, but that would be "the beginning of the end of the world." He dropped a cryptic hint on the use of nuclear weapons, pointing to Russia's new intercontinental nuclear missile, Sarmat or Satan-2. "In real life, this can only be tested once, but it is not certain that anyone will be left to prepare reports afterwards,” he said. Satan-2 is as tall as a 14-storey building, weighs 208ton and has a speed of 25,556 km/hour.

