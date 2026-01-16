/‘Last days have been tough...’: Greenland’s FM breaks down on live interview amid Trump’s threats – WATCH

Greenland’s foreign minister teared up while describing the “intense pressure” of US President Donald Trump’s threats to take over Denmark’s autonomous territory. This amid repeated threats made by the Trump administration, which has not ruled out a military intervention to acquire the Arctic island. Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen earlier held talks with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House on Wednesday (Jan 14) that ended in “fundamental disagreement”.

“We have been working very hard in our department, even though there are not many of us,” Motzfeldt told national broadcaster KNR following the talks. “I would not normally like to say these words, but I will say them: we are very strong. We are doing our utmost. But the last days, naturally...”

Motzfeldt then briefly broke down during the interview as she held back tears and said, “Oh, I am getting very emotional. I am overwhelmed. The last days have been tough. Our preparations and the increasing pressure, that has been intense.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She further stressed that the government of Greenland was “strong” and vowed to work “to ensure the Greenlandic people in our country can feel safe and live securely.” She added, “We are using all our strength to achieve this as we continue the work.”

On Thursday (Jan 15), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing that the employment of European troops in Greenland has no impact on Trump’s plans to take over Greenland.

“I don’t think troops in Europe impact the president’s decision-making process, nor does it impact his goal of the acquisition of Greenland at all,” she said.

In response, Denmark’s foreign minister told public broadcaster DR, “This is out of the question. It’s not what we want in Denmark, nor in Greenland and it runs counter to all international rules. It infringes on sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that any attempt by a Nato member to take over another member would be “the end of the world as we know it”.