/'It is clear Trump wants to CONQUER GREENLAND': Danish Foreign Minister Lokke Rasmussen

The United States, Denmark, and Greenland have agreed to establish a senior-level working group aimed at easing tensions over Greenland’s future, despite ongoing disagreements with the Trump administration. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said talks are intended to explore possible compromises while preserving Denmark’s core positions.

Speaking in Washington on Wednesday (January 14), Rasmussen described his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, alongside Greenland’s foreign minister, as candid and constructive, though significant differences remain. According to Rasmussen, all sides agreed that continued dialogue at a high political level could help address US concerns without crossing Denmark’s “red lines.” He emphasised that any proposal undermining Denmark’s sovereignty or Greenlanders’ right to self-determination would be unacceptable.

Discussions centered largely on Greenland’s long-term security, Rasmussen said. While the US president has made his stance clear, Denmark maintains that stability can be achieved within the current constitutional framework. Despite what Rasmussen called a “fundamental disagreement,” the parties agreed to keep communication open. The newly formed working group is expected to hold its first meeting within the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Germany announced it will deploy a small military reconnaissance team to Greenland beginning Thursday. The German Defense Ministry said the 13-member unit will conduct an exploratory mission from January 15 to 17, 2026, at Denmark’s request and in cooperation with other European partners.

‘Clear that Trump wants to conquer Greenland’