Ukraine’s newly appointed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has acknowledged severe personnel challenges within the country’s armed forces, revealing that roughly 200,000 soldiers have left their units without authorisation. He also said that around two million Ukrainians are currently listed as evading compulsory military service. Fedorov made the statement during his address to parliament ahead of the vote confirming his appointment, marking the first official disclosure of the scale of desertion and draft avoidance since the war started.

Ukraine’s military has been stretched thin for years while resisting a far larger and better-equipped adversary. Soldiers on the front lines face extreme conditions, often defending strategic positions despite shortages in manpower and firepower. While reports of declining morale and desertions have circulated widely, Fedorov’s comments represent an unprecedented level of transparency from Kyiv.

Under Ukrainian law, men aged 18 to 60 are required to be registered with the military and carry documentation at all times, although only those between 25 and 60 can currently be mobilized. Martial law prohibits men aged 23 to 60 who are eligible for service from leaving the country, yet tens of thousands are believed to have crossed borders illegally.

Following talks with Fedorov, President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled that Ukraine’s mobilization system requires significant reform to address these challenges.

At 34, Fedorov is the youngest defense minister in Ukraine’s history and will turn 35 next week. He succeeds Denys Shmyhal, who has taken on the roles of First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister. Previously, Fedorov served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, where he played a key role in advancing Ukraine’s drone warfare capabilities.

Emphasising technology as a solution to manpower shortages, Fedorov argued that expanding the use of robotics and advanced systems could help reduce casualties. He noted that Ukraine now has about 500 drone manufacturers, 200 companies producing electronic warfare and jamming equipment, and more than 20 private missile producers.