/Yemen's Houthis claim ballistic missile attack on Israeli vessel

The Yemeni Houthi group said that it had launched a ballistic missile attack on an Israeli vessel off the Red Sea coast. Houthi spokesman said that a ballistic missile targeted Israeli oil tanker Scarlet Ray in the northern Red Sea. He said the ship was directly hit by the Houthi missile. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported a projectile attack earlier Monday on a Liberia-flagged, Israeli-owned tanker near Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. No injuries were reported, and the vessel continued its voyage, UKMTO said.