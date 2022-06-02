WION Fineprint | 'Maverick' takes on China, sports jacket with Taiwan's flag

Published: Jun 02, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
America has a new hero, who is not afraid to take on China. Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell returns for the sequel, sporting a bomber jacket that shows Taiwan's flag. Molly Gambhir tells you how this move could anger China.
