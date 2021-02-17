WION Dispatch: Foreign envoys on a visit to Jammu & Kashmir

Feb 17, 2021, 07.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A group of foreign envoys has arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, India. The visit follows the country's move to restore 4G mobile internet services in J&K 18 months after the amendment of Article 370.
