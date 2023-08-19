Wildfire on Spain's Tenerife burning 'out of control', evacuations underway

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
A wildfire that has blanketed much of the Spanish island of Tenerife with smoke and ash has slowed its advance thanks to containment efforts and more favourable weather during the night, authorities said on Friday.

