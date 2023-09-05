Who is ISRO's Vyommitra? | 'Republic of Bharat': Chorus grows to rename India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- Who is ISRO's Vyommitra and what can she do?, 'Republic of Bharat': Chorus grows to rename India after its ancient name, US man attacks elderly woman over 50 times with her own cane at NYC subway.

