US Treasury Secretary in India: Janet Yellen speaks on US, India economic relations

Published: Nov 11, 2022, 10:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Janet Yellen who's presently in India, spoke about the economic relations that the India and US share. She is in India ahead of US' approach to encourage the former to purchase Russian oil under a price that is determined by the US.
Read in App