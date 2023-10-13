US Strategic Posture commission releases defence report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
The Strategic Posture Commission finally published its eagerly anticipated report on US nuclear policy and strategic stability on October 12th. Congress personally selected the 12-member Commission in 2022 to carry out a threat assessment, take into account changes to the US force posture, and offer recommendations.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos