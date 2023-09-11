US President Joe Biden confirms meeting Chinese Premiere Li Qiang in New Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
US President Joe Biden has confirmed holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in New Delhi. The talks were the highest-level meeting between the two powers in nearly 10 months since Biden and Xi spoke at last year's G20 in Indonesia.

