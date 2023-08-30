US Open celebrates 50 years of equal prize money with a tribute to Billie Jean King

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
The United States of America's former First Lady of America Michelle Obama has lauded Billie Jean King's battle for pay equality in the country. Michelle spoke about the uphill battle that women's tennis players faced 50 years ago. Back then men were paid up to eight times more than women in this sport. Billy Jean King was a driving force behind the move to equalize prize money for men's and women's competitors.

