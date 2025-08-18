LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Ukraine & Moldova's unity can't be broken: Zelensky

Ukraine & Moldova's unity can't be broken: Zelensky

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 01:29 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 01:29 IST
Ukraine & Moldova's unity can't be broken: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, with European leaders also expected to join the talks.

Trending Topics

trending videos