/Ukraine Elections: Zelensky Outlines Conditions, Dismisses Claims of US Pressure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has clarified that national elections will only be held once a ceasefire is in place and credible security guarantees are secured. Speaking to reporters, Zelensky rejected claims that the United States is pressuring Kyiv to organise a vote during the ongoing conflict. Under Ukraine’s constitution, elections cannot be conducted while martial law remains active. Zelensky emphasized that security must come first, adding that once hostilities end, preparations for elections could move forward quickly. The remarks come amid continued fighting and international debate over Ukraine’s political timeline during the war.