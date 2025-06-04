UK ramps up missile, drone & cyber arsenal

Britain is rearming rapidly. After years of underfunding and strategic drift, the United Kingdom has slammed the brakes on military complacency. In a seismic new Strategic Defence Review, London has declared a full-spectrum military revival , expanding its submarine fleet, boosting troop numbers, and even considering tax hikes to prepare the nation for an era of “permanent global confrontation.” The message is chillingly clear: peace is no longer guaranteed.