LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump-Zelensky Meet: Zelensky Said 'Thank You' Eight Times in Oval Office Remarks

Trump-Zelensky Meet: Zelensky Said 'Thank You' Eight Times in Oval Office Remarks

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 09:29 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 09:29 IST
Trump-Zelensky Meet: Zelensky Said 'Thank You' Eight Times in Oval Office Remarks
During his visit to the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump multiple times, saying “thank you” eight times in his remarks.

Trending Topics

trending videos