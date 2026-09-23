/Trump's UNGA address: US President declares $21 trillion secured by his administration

Published: Sep 23, 2026, 19:20 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 19:20 IST
Donald Trump has sparked intense political debate following bold assertions that his administration secured $21 trillion and brought an end to eight global conflicts. However, independent fact-checkers and official economic reports have challenged these figures, with White House data citing $11.2 trillion in announced investments instead. Simultaneously, scientists contradict Trump's statements on global cooling with opposing climate data, while a US government report highlights ongoing Pentagon munition shortfalls.