Lovlina Borgohain has become the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal after storming into the semis of the Women's 69kg Welterweight category at the Tokyo Games. Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo analyses Borgohain's quarter-final win against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen with the former head of AIBA's Women's Commission Manisha Malhotra and former Secretary-General of Indian Boxing Brigadier (Retd) PKM Raja.